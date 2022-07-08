Speculator NZU holdings increase by 14 mln year-on-year, as NZ ETS surplus continues to grow

Published 09:43 on July 8, 2022 / Last updated at 09:43 on July 8, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Total holdings of NZUs in the national registry were up around 9% in the June quarter year-on-year as speculators continue to take up a growing space in a market whose historical permit surplus keeps growing, an update by New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Authority showed.