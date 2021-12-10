Insurers eye $1.3 billion opportunity in voluntary carbon market

The insurance sector should bolster its role in the growing voluntary carbon market, according to a recent report that estimates that the sector’s 2030 cut could be as high as $1.3 bln, as more market participants look to address risks associated with forest fires and other perils.