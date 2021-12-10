The insurance sector should bolster its role in the growing voluntary carbon market, according to a report out this week that estimates that the sector’s involvement could be as high as $1.3 billion by 2030, as more market participants look to address risks associated with forest fires and other perils.
Insurers eye $1.3 billion opportunity in voluntary carbon market
