Nations are set to gather in Glasgow next week as the UNFCCC convenes its 26th Conference of the Parties, with pressure building on negotiators to agree a set of rules governing international emissions trading as private sector initiatives threaten to bypass the UN process.
COP26 PREVIEW: Nations under pressure to finalise carbon market rules in Glasgow
Nations are set to gather in Glasgow next week as the UNFCCC convenes its 26th Conference of the Parties, with pressure building on negotiators to agree a set of rules governing international emissions trading as private sector initiatives threaten to bypass the UN process.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.