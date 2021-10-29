COP26 PREVIEW: Nations under pressure to finalise carbon market rules in Glasgow

Published 18:07 on October 29, 2021 / Last updated at 18:09 on October 29, 2021

Nations are set to gather in Glasgow next week as the UNFCCC convenes its 26th Conference of the Parties, with pressure building on negotiators to agree a set of rules governing international emissions trading as private sector initiatives threaten to bypass the UN process.