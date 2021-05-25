EU emitters turn in nearly 1.6 bln Kyoto credits since 2008, as cheap ETS compliance option ends

Companies regulated by the EU ETS used almost 1.6 billion Kyoto Protocol offsets against their surrender obligations over the past 13 years, data published by the European Commission late Tuesday showed, as the window finally closed on this cheaper compliance option.