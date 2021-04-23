US likely needs new legislation to hit its revised Paris climate goal -panel

The US will need to leverage existing programmes and regulatory authority to drive near-term emissions reductions, but federal legislation is likely required to hit its enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, panelists told a conference on Friday.