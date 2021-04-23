The US will need to leverage existing programmes and regulatory authority to drive near-term emissions reductions, but federal legislation is likely required to hit its enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, panelists told a conference on Friday.
US likely needs new legislation to hit its revised Paris climate goal -panel
The US will need to leverage existing programmes and regulatory authority to drive near-term emissions reductions, but federal legislation is likely required to hit its enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, panelists told a conference on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.