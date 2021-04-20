Russian lawmakers give initial nod to nation’s first climate law
Published 19:06 on April 20, 2021 / Last updated at 19:06 on April 20, 2021 / CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Russian lawmakers gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to the country’s first climate law, which aims to enable emissions trade and require large polluters to report their GHG output.
