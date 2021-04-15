Apple creates $200-mln forestry fund with eye toward decarbonisation goal

Published 21:00 on April 15, 2021

Apple announced a fund on Thursday to invest in profitable forestry projects that remove carbon, with the tech giant aiming to use the GHG reductions to reach its 2030 CO2 neutrality goal.