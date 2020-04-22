Global business group launches Singapore-based voluntary carbon trading drive

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has teamed up with Singapore-based emissions exchange AirCarbon and blockchain development firm Perlin to drive voluntary carbon trading under its new ICC Carbon Council.