FEATURE: Verra aims for more streamlined process with in-house offset registry

Published 16:13 on April 9, 2020 / Last updated at 16:13 on April 9, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Offset standard developer and manager Verra is seeking to cut red tape and costs for stakeholders in launching its own registry on Thursday, becoming the latest US-based organisation to administer its own system.