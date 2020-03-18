Good UN emission trade rules can smooth path to net zero, says UN climate envoy Carney

Published 22:06 on March 18, 2020

Robust international emissions trading rules under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 can smooth the path to net zero emissions and boost the credibility of offsetting and CCS, UN envoy Mark Carney said on Wednesday.