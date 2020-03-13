UN approves six offset programmes, vintage restrictions for CORSIA aviation scheme

The ICAO Council on Friday endorsed six programmes in full and two others on a conditional basis to supply the UN body’s CORSIA international aviation offset mechanism, with eligible credits initially restricted to a five-year window.