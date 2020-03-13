UN approves six offset programmes, vintage restrictions for CORSIA aviation scheme
Published 19:03 on March 13, 2020 / Last updated at 22:58 on March 13, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The ICAO Council on Friday endorsed six programmes in full and two others on a conditional basis to supply the UN body’s CORSIA international aviation offset mechanism, with eligible credits initially restricted to a five-year window.
The ICAO Council on Friday endorsed six programmes in full and two others on a conditional basis to supply the UN body’s CORSIA international aviation offset mechanism, with eligible credits initially restricted to a five-year window.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.