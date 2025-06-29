EMEA > Financial frictions blunt EU ETS hedging ability of emitters, researchers warn

Financial frictions blunt EU ETS hedging ability of emitters, researchers warn

Published 17:16 on June 29, 2025 / Last updated at 17:16 on June 29, 2025 / EMEA, EU ETS

Financial constraints are preventing companies in the EU ETS from fully protecting themselves against volatile allowance prices, pushing up costs and distorting trading patterns, according to new research.
Financial constraints are preventing companies in the EU ETS from fully protecting themselves against volatile allowance prices, pushing up costs and distorting trading patterns, according to new research.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.