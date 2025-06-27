EMEA > Europe > EU set to allow imported carbon credits for 2040 climate target -Bloomberg

EU set to allow imported carbon credits for 2040 climate target -Bloomberg

Published 23:04 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 23:07 on June 27, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, Europe, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6

The European Commission is set to propose plans allowing for limited imports of international carbon credits to help the EU meet its upcoming 2040 climate target, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.
The European Commission is set to propose plans allowing for limited imports of international carbon credits to help the EU meet its upcoming 2040 climate target, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.