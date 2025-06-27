EU set to allow imported carbon credits for 2040 climate target -Bloomberg
Published 23:04 on June 27, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:07 on June 27, 2025 /
Frédéric Simon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, Europe, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6
The European Commission is set to propose plans allowing for limited imports of international carbon credits to help the EU meet its upcoming 2040 climate target, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.
The European Commission is set to propose plans allowing for limited imports of international carbon credits to help the EU meet its upcoming 2040 climate target, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.