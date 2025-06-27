Americas > US & Canada > US > California announces nearly $5 bln in road infrastructure, transit electrification

California announces nearly $5 bln in road infrastructure, transit electrification

Published 23:40 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 23:40 on June 27, 2025 / / Americas, US, US & Canada

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday announced nearly $5 billion of investment in state transportation infrastructure, including projects to increase infrastructure for zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV).
