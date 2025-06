UK confirms ‘one-in, one-out’ approach to CDR inclusion in ETS

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The United Kingdom is committed to include permanent, high-quality carbon removals (CDR) into its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), a senior official confirmed, saying the government will initially follow a strict ‘one-in, one-out’ approach where each tonne of CO2 removed from the atmosphere is matched by a corresponding allowance withdrawn from the market.