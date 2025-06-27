Japanese partners test novel chemical loop that produces electricity, hydrogen, and CO2
Published 12:55 on June 27, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:55 on June 27, 2025 /
Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Japan
A partnership of Japanese companies has begun demonstration testing for a new technology that produces electricity, hydrogen, and CO2 simultaneously via firing of biomass and have been selected for a grant programme from research and development agency the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO).
A partnership of Japanese companies has begun demonstration testing for a new technology that produces electricity, hydrogen, and CO2 simultaneously via firing of biomass and have been selected for a grant programme from research and development agency the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.