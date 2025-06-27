Asia Pacific > Japanese partners test novel chemical loop that produces electricity, hydrogen, and CO2

Published 12:55 on June 27, 2025

A partnership of Japanese companies has begun demonstration testing for a new technology that produces electricity, hydrogen, and CO2 simultaneously via firing of biomass and have been selected for a grant programme from research and development agency the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO).
