Climate Talks > UN launches climate policy impact tool to aid developing countries

UN launches climate policy impact tool to aid developing countries

Published 12:24 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 12:24 on June 27, 2025 / / Climate Talks, International

A new modelling interface to gauge the impact of climate policy scenarios, such as carbon pricing, has been launched by the UNFCCC and the Katowice Committee of Experts (KCI), which aims to bring socioeconomic considerations to the fore when developing climate policy.
A new modelling interface to gauge the impact of climate policy scenarios, such as carbon pricing, has been launched by the UNFCCC and the Katowice Committee of Experts (KCI), which aims to bring socioeconomic considerations to the fore when developing climate policy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.