BRIEFING: Brazil risks falling behind on Article 6, stakeholders warn
Published 22:24 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 22:24 on June 25, 2025 /
Graham Gibson / Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s current approach leaves it lagging in the race to supply Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, stakeholders said at a conference this week.
