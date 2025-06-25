Americas > BRIEFING: Brazil risks falling behind on Article 6, stakeholders warn

BRIEFING: Brazil risks falling behind on Article 6, stakeholders warn

Published 22:24 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 22:24 on June 25, 2025 / / Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil’s current approach leaves it lagging in the race to supply Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, stakeholders said at a conference this week.
Brazil’s current approach leaves it lagging in the race to supply Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, stakeholders said at a conference this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.