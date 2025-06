SB62: UN rules out corporate carbon neutrality claims for Article 6 ‘mitigation contribution’ credits -sources

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The UNFCCC Secretariat has confirmed that Mitigation Contribution Units, a form of carbon credits generated under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, may not be used towards corporate carbon neutralisation claims, according to multiple sources.