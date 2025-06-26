SB62: Annex I for Adelaide? Turkiye’s “bargaining chip” in battle to host COP31
Turkiye has indicated a willingness to drop its competing bid for the 2026 UN climate summit and let Australia and Pacific island nations host the event in Adelaide, sources told Carbon Pulse, but what Ankara wants in return may prove too steep a price to pay.
