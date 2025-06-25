Americas > LCAW25: Only fraction of companies planning SBTi targets are buying carbon removals, says investor

LCAW25: Only fraction of companies planning SBTi targets are buying carbon removals, says investor

Published 11:14 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 11:14 on June 25, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Only 200 of the thousands of companies planning to have climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) are buying carbon removals, according to an investor.
Only 200 of the thousands of companies planning to have climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) are buying carbon removals, according to an investor.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.