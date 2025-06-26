SB62: What was agreed – and what wasn’t – at the UN’s Bonn talks
Published 23:50 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:50 on June 26, 2025 /
Emanuela Barbiroglio and Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Brazil is under greater pressure to show how it how it will address the inevitable gap in national climate goals once all countries submit their latest plans under the Paris Agreement, following a difficult 10 days of talks overshadowed by geopolitical tensions.
