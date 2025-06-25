SB62: Tensions over finance, unilateral trade measures continue to slow climate talks in Bonn
Published 18:14 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 18:14 on June 25, 2025 /
Rebecca Gualandi and Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, International
Countries are clashing over how to advance the commitment made two years ago to transition away from fossil fuels, while frustration among developing countries over the lack of space to discuss unilateral trade measures and climate finance continue to fuel tension as the mid-year UN climate talks near the finish line in Bonn.
