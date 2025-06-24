Chile pilots certification programme for carbon tax-eligible ‘local pollutant’ offsets
Published 01:03 on June 24, 2025 /
Last updated at 01:03 on June 24, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central, Voluntary
The Chilean Ministry of Environment (MMA) on Monday announced the launch of a pilot programme to certify credits from local pollutant reduction projects, innovating within the offsetting provision of the national carbon tax.
