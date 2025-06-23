MIGA, Brazil-based bank offer up to $700 mln in guarantees for sustainable projects
Published 18:09 on June 23, 2025 /
Last updated at 18:09 on June 23, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, South & Central
The World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and Banco do Brasil are partnering on a trade finance guarantee programme of up to $700 million to support sustainable projects and smaller businesses in Brazil.
The World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and Banco do Brasil are partnering on a trade finance guarantee programme of up to $700 million to support sustainable projects and smaller businesses in Brazil.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.