Italy joins group of countries backing Article 6 in push for flexible EU climate targets
Published 17:05 on June 17, 2025 /
Last updated at 17:05 on June 17, 2025 /
Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Italy has joined France and others in urging the European Union to recognise international carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement as eligible contributions towards meeting the bloc’s 2040 climate target.
Italy has joined France and others in urging the European Union to recognise international carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement as eligible contributions towards meeting the bloc’s 2040 climate target.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.