CDM Executive Board approves tool to clamp down on over-crediting from cookstove projects
Published 16:26 on June 17, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:26 on June 17, 2025 /
Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) Executive Board, at its latest meeting, approved changes to a key tool used in calculating the proportion of biomass harvested unsustainability for cookstoves, which could have a huge influence on credit issuance in the voluntary carbon market.
The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) Executive Board, at its latest meeting, approved changes to a key tool used in calculating the proportion of biomass harvested unsustainability for cookstoves, which could have a huge influence on credit issuance in the voluntary carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.