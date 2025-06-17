Africa > CDM Executive Board approves tool to clamp down on over-crediting from cookstove projects

CDM Executive Board approves tool to clamp down on over-crediting from cookstove projects

Published 16:26 on June 17, 2025 / Last updated at 16:26 on June 17, 2025

The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) Executive Board, at its latest meeting, approved changes to a key tool used in calculating the proportion of biomass harvested unsustainability for cookstoves, which could have a huge influence on credit issuance in the voluntary carbon market.
