SB62: Emerging Article 6 host countries to advance on carbon market regulations in coming months
Published 12:55 on June 16, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:55 on June 16, 2025 /
Allison Gacad / Africa, Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6
An African and an Asian nation each anticipate key milestones by year-end regarding national carbon market regulations, ultimately supporting their on-ramp to participation under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6, country officials told Carbon Pulse on Monday.
An African and an Asian nation each anticipate key milestones by year-end regarding national carbon market regulations, ultimately supporting their on-ramp to participation under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6, country officials told Carbon Pulse on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.