Africa > SB62: Emerging Article 6 host countries to advance on carbon market regulations in coming months

SB62: Emerging Article 6 host countries to advance on carbon market regulations in coming months

Published 12:55 on June 16, 2025 / Last updated at 12:55 on June 16, 2025 / / Africa, Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6

An African and an Asian nation each anticipate key milestones by year-end regarding national carbon market regulations, ultimately supporting their on-ramp to participation under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6, country officials told Carbon Pulse on Monday.
An African and an Asian nation each anticipate key milestones by year-end regarding national carbon market regulations, ultimately supporting their on-ramp to participation under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6, country officials told Carbon Pulse on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.