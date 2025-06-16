SB62: Sweden looking for just the right dose of ambition from Article 6.2 host countries
Published 13:19 on June 16, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:19 on June 16, 2025 /
Sara Stefanini / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Sweden is scrutinising national commitments to the Paris Agreement as it parses out where to pursue bilateral carbon trading agreements under Article 6.2 – with an eye to avoiding both a lack of ambition, and over-ambition, according to a government official.
Sweden is scrutinising national commitments to the Paris Agreement as it parses out where to pursue bilateral carbon trading agreements under Article 6.2 – with an eye to avoiding both a lack of ambition, and over-ambition, according to a government official.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.