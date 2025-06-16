EMEA > New oil and gas fields to emit millions of tonnes of methane by 2030 -report

New oil and gas fields to emit millions of tonnes of methane by 2030 -report

Published 01:00 on June 16, 2025 / Last updated at 16:44 on June 13, 2025 / / EMEA, International

A total of 63 oil and gas fields in development worldwide could emit over 2 million tonnes of methane annually from their production activities before 2030, resulting in a far greater impact than initially thought, new analysis shows.
A total of 63 oil and gas fields in development worldwide could emit over 2 million tonnes of methane annually from their production activities before 2030, resulting in a far greater impact than initially thought, new analysis shows.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.