Almost 30% of global emissions covered by carbon price last year, but only 6% at effective level, finds think tank
Published 16:21 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:21 on June 12, 2025 /
Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS
Some 28% of global emissions were covered by carbon pricing of some kind in 2024, yet only 6% were covered at an effective price to drive emissions reductions, found a new report by a climate non-profit.
