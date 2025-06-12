International > Article 6 credits with corresponding adjustment trading at up to $40/tonne -analyst

Article 6 credits with corresponding adjustment trading at up to $40/tonne -analyst

Published 10:34 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 10:34 on June 12, 2025 / / International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Article 6 credits with a corresponding adjustment are trading at up to $40/tonne, according to an analyst. 
Article 6 credits with a corresponding adjustment are trading at up to $40/tonne, according to an analyst. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.