Americas > PACM carbon standard not only show in town, says UN official

PACM carbon standard not only show in town, says UN official

Published 16:17 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 16:17 on June 10, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) can work alongside independent registries in the future to raise carbon finance for the countries most in need, a UNFCCC official said Tuesday. 
The Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) can work alongside independent registries in the future to raise carbon finance for the countries most in need, a UNFCCC official said Tuesday. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.