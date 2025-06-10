Climate Talks > EU shipping workers’ groups still question ETS extension

EU shipping workers’ groups still question ETS extension

Published 16:57 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 16:57 on June 10, 2025 / / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

One year after its official kick off, the European Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS) for maritime transport is facing intense criticism from Mediterranean shipping leaders, who have warned of a potential rapid shift of activities to North African ports.
