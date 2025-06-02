Americas > Hundreds respond to SBTi consultation, as voluntary carbon market urges greater alignment across standards

Hundreds respond to SBTi consultation, as voluntary carbon market urges greater alignment across standards

Published 18:52 on June 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:52 on June 2, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Nearly 1,000 stakeholders have responded to the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) consultation on its latest draft Corporate Net-Zero Standard, with several submissions from the voluntary market and business organisations calling for fewer burdens to carbon credit use, and urging greater alignment with other standard setters.
Nearly 1,000 stakeholders have responded to the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) consultation on its latest draft Corporate Net-Zero Standard, with several submissions from the voluntary market and business organisations calling for fewer burdens to carbon credit use, and urging greater alignment with other standard setters.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.