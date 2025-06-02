Hundreds respond to SBTi consultation, as voluntary carbon market urges greater alignment across standards
Published 18:52 on June 2, 2025 / Last updated at 18:52 on June 2, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Nearly 1,000 stakeholders have responded to the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) consultation on its latest draft Corporate Net-Zero Standard, with several submissions from the voluntary market and business organisations calling for fewer burdens to carbon credit use, and urging greater alignment with other standard setters.
Nearly 1,000 stakeholders have responded to the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) consultation on its latest draft Corporate Net-Zero Standard, with several submissions from the voluntary market and business organisations calling for fewer burdens to carbon credit use, and urging greater alignment with other standard setters.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.