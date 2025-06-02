Americas > Brazilian commission approves safeguards for REDD+ carbon projects

Brazilian commission approves safeguards for REDD+ carbon projects

Published 15:23 on June 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:23 on June 2, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil’s National Commission for REDD+ (CONAREDD) approved last week guidelines for the protection of communities in the implementation of carbon credit projects.
Brazil’s National Commission for REDD+ (CONAREDD) approved last week guidelines for the protection of communities in the implementation of carbon credit projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.