VCM Report: Shrinking market dominates headlines, carbon credit prices drift lower
Published 17:47 on June 2, 2025 / Last updated at 17:51 on June 2, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
News of the shrinking value of the voluntary carbon market dominated the week, with participants quick to paint a bright picture for the future, but an early summer malaise has already kicked in with credit prices seen drifting lower.
