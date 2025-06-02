INTERVIEW: Insets more effective than offsets to decarbonise heavy emitters, says SAF developer

Published June 2, 2025 / Bryony Collins

The market for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will ultimately be led by companies seeking to reduce their Scope 3 emissions through 'book and claim' systems, rather than by offsets or a concerted policy push, said a commercial-scale SAF developer, who stressed the model could extend to other heavy emitting sectors like steel.