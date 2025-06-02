Americas > INTERVIEW: Despite few submissions, new NDCs to see paradigm shift towards implementation

INTERVIEW: Despite few submissions, new NDCs to see paradigm shift towards implementation

Published 13:08 on June 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:08 on June 2, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6

While only a handful of countries have submitted third-generation Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, there has already been a shift in approach across many governments away from treating the plans as a standalone target, in favour of them becoming transformational whole-economy strategies.
While only a handful of countries have submitted third-generation Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, there has already been a shift in approach across many governments away from treating the plans as a standalone target, in favour of them becoming transformational whole-economy strategies.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.