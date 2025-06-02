Americas > Q1-25 airline traffic trends reinforce top-end 160 Mt forecast for 2024-26 CORSIA demand -IATA

Q1-25 airline traffic trends reinforce top-end 160 Mt forecast for 2024-26 CORSIA demand -IATA

Published 01:01 on June 2, 2025

The International Air Transport Association's (IATA) latest calculations, based on airline traffic numbers for Q1 2025, continue to suggest that demand under the international CORSIA offset scheme during its current trading phase could near or even exceed 160 million tonnes.
