West African Development Bank to launch carbon marketplace to drive regional funding

Published 14:38 on May 31, 2025 / Last updated at 14:38 on May 31, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The West African Development Bank (BOAD) is planning to launch a carbon market place during COP30 in Belem later this year, with an aim to consolidate and channel funding for carbon market development in the West African region, a bank official announced Friday.