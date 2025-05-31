GCC to launch global carbon market and registry infrastructure to accelerate Article 6.2 implementation
Published 09:32 on May 31, 2025 / Last updated at 09:32 on May 31, 2025 / Nikita Pandey and Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) will in July launch an interoperable and integrated carbon market and national registry infrastructure to speed up the implementation of Article 6.2 under the Paris Agreement, its chief operations officer told Carbon Pulse on Friday.
