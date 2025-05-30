INTERVIEW: Kenya could access $8 bln from Paris and CORSIA carbon markets
Published 22:02 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 22:02 on May 30, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon and Dimana Doneva / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Kenya could access $5-8 billion in carbon credit revenues under Article 6 and the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme – but only if the government makes strategic public policy choices, according to the head of Kenya’s carbon industry grouping.
Kenya could access $5-8 billion in carbon credit revenues under Article 6 and the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme – but only if the government makes strategic public policy choices, according to the head of Kenya’s carbon industry grouping.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.