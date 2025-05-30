Africa > INTERVIEW: Kenya could access $8 bln from Paris and CORSIA carbon markets

INTERVIEW: Kenya could access $8 bln from Paris and CORSIA carbon markets

Published 22:02 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:02 on May 30, 2025  / and /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Kenya could access $5-8 billion in carbon credit revenues under Article 6 and the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme – but only if the government makes strategic public policy choices, according to the head of Kenya’s carbon industry grouping.
Kenya could access $5-8 billion in carbon credit revenues under Article 6 and the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme – but only if the government makes strategic public policy choices, according to the head of Kenya’s carbon industry grouping.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.