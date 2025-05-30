INTERVIEW: Kenya could access $8 bln from Paris and CORSIA carbon markets

Published 22:02 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 22:02 on May 30, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon and Dimana Doneva / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Kenya could access $5-8 billion in carbon credit revenues under Article 6 and the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme – but only if the government makes strategic public policy choices, according to the head of Kenya’s carbon industry grouping.