New hires boost Carbon Pulse coverage of key carbon, nature markets ahead of new products launch

Carbon Pulse has made a string of new hires across Europe and Latin America that will add to its already industry-leading coverage of carbon and nature markets across the regions, as well as bolster its data journalism offering.

In recent weeks, Ilana Cardial, Juan Guerrero, and Anna Scott have joined as nature and biodiversity correspondents, with reporting responsibilities stretching across nature-based carbon, biodiversity, and other emerging nature markets.

The hires will significantly enhance the company’s coverage of those areas as Carbon Pulse gears up to launch Nature & Biodiversity Pulse as a separate subscription product.

**Read more about our new suite of subscription products**

Based in Sao Paulo, Ilana joins from Capital Reset, a leading Brazilian outlet for ESG and the green economy, where she worked the business and finance beats. She has also covered international issues for Agencia Estado.

Bogota-based Juan previously worked for the consulting arm of Colombian carbon and biodiversity credit developer Campo Capital, where he was involved in market studies, economic assessments, and pre-investment strategies. Before that he was with Colombian newsletter startup El Tinto.

Anna has been a freelance journalist, most recently for Trellis Group, where she covered carbon and biodiversity markets. She also spent three years as a communications professional focused on climate, nature, and the environment. She is based in Bristol in the UK.

All three will be reporting to co-founder Stian Reklev, who leads Carbon Pulse’s biodiversity team, while also working closely with Latin America editor Alejandra Padin-Dujon and EMEA Markets Editor Roy Manuel.

As well, Carbon Pulse has hired UK-based Fin Johnston as an environmental markets correspondent and data journalist.

He will be helping to develop new data visualisation content, assist in covering European compliance carbon markets and the VCM, and help manage Carbon Pulse’s NDC and Article 6 portals.

Prior to his role at Carbon Pulse, Fin worked as a freelancer for three years – writing stories for The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Private Eye, openDemocracy and The Independent. He also worked as a documentary researcher for films appearing on Channel 4 and the BBC.

A second UK-based data journalist will join Carbon Pulse in August.

PROMOTIONS

Meanwhile, Carbon Pulse is excited to announce that Allison Gacad and Graham Gibson have been promoted to North American (AMERS) editors.

As part of a restructuring of the team and to support the imminent new products launch, they will make up two-thirds of a trio of editors alongside current AMERS Editor Joan Pinto.

Allison and Graham will share oversight of the AMERS team’s contributions to the new Net Zero Pulse subscription product, which includes coverage of the VCM, decarbonisation technology, corporate and government policy, and anything else to do with the journey to net zero.

They will also share oversight of the AMERS team’s coverage of international matters, such as climate COPs, Article 6, and the aviation sector’s CORSIA offsetting scheme.

Individually, Allison will manage Carbon Pulse’s Canadian policy coverage, while Joan and Graham will oversee US policy reporting.

Joan will also continue to oversee North American compliance carbon markets.

“We are delighted to welcome the new hires, who will add depth to our coverage of issues and regions we believe will become increasingly important going forward,” said co-founder Stian Reklev.

“We are also thrilled to be able to recognise Allison and Graham for the great work they’ve done since joining the company nearly two years ago. Following on from the new hires made in the AMERS team earlier this year, this reorganisation gives us a very solid squad of around 40 high-performing individuals.”

news@carbon-pulse.com