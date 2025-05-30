Singapore allows firms to bank unused offsets amid supply crunch
Published 05:38 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 05:38 on May 30, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
Companies subject to Singapore's carbon tax will be allowed to carry over unused international carbon credit (ICC) allowances into 2025, as authorities acknowledge supply constraints in the carbon offset market that have left firms struggling to source eligible credits.
Companies subject to Singapore's carbon tax will be allowed to carry over unused international carbon credit (ICC) allowances into 2025, as authorities acknowledge supply constraints in the carbon offset market that have left firms struggling to source eligible credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.