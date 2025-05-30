Singapore allows firms to bank unused offsets amid supply crunch

Published 05:38 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 05:38 on May 30, 2025 / Arshreet Singh

Companies subject to Singapore's carbon tax will be allowed to carry over unused international carbon credit (ICC) allowances into 2025, as authorities acknowledge supply constraints in the carbon offset market that have left firms struggling to source eligible credits.