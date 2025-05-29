Africa > INTERVIEW: Insurance coverage drawing big new buyers and high prices to Ghana forestry project -developer

Published 18:04 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:04 on May 29, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Boasting the voluntary carbon market’s first warranty and indemnity insurance policy, the developer of a forestry project in Ghana is now fielding interest from six major corporates that are new to the market and offering a premium of at least 300% in added value, according to the developer's CEO. 
