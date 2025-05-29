South Korea, Mongolia ink MoU for emissions reduction project under Paris framework

Published 09:11 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 09:11 on May 29, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea

South Korea's trade ministry has teamed up with government agencies in Mongolia for an international GHG emissions reduction project aligned with the Paris Agreement, targeting the abatement potential in traditional housing, known as gers.