Shipping industry still in ‘wait and see’ mode on decarbonisation, finds report

Published 18:18 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 18:18 on May 27, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / International, Shipping

The shipping sector's newly agreed mid-term policy measures create a strong basis for long-term decarbonisation, yet the industry is still in "wait and see" mode when it comes to investing in emission-reducing technologies, according to a report by a clean shipping coalition.