Shipping industry still in ‘wait and see’ mode on decarbonisation, finds report
Published 18:18 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 18:18 on May 27, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / International, Shipping
The shipping sector's newly agreed mid-term policy measures create a strong basis for long-term decarbonisation, yet the industry is still in "wait and see" mode when it comes to investing in emission-reducing technologies, according to a report by a clean shipping coalition.
The shipping sector's newly agreed mid-term policy measures create a strong basis for long-term decarbonisation, yet the industry is still in "wait and see" mode when it comes to investing in emission-reducing technologies, according to a report by a clean shipping coalition.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.