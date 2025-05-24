Carbon pricing policies can tilt trade advantage toward fossil-fuel intensive industries, study finds

Published 13:15 on May 24, 2025 / Last updated at 13:15 on May 24, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International

Carbon pricing policies, including both taxes and fossil fuel subsidies, significantly influence countries’ export competitiveness in heavy industries, with coordinated global action key to mitigating trade distortions, a new study has found.