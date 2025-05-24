Carbon pricing policies can tilt trade advantage toward fossil-fuel intensive industries, study finds
Published 13:15 on May 24, 2025 / Last updated at 13:15 on May 24, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International
Carbon pricing policies, including both taxes and fossil fuel subsidies, significantly influence countries’ export competitiveness in heavy industries, with coordinated global action key to mitigating trade distortions, a new study has found.
