Published 17:11 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:11 on May 23, 2025

Brazil urges negotiators to shift gears in Bonn, flags fossil fuels

In a third letter to global climate negotiators, published Friday, Brazilian COP30 President-Designate Andre Correa do Lago urged countries to shift gears when they meet in Bonn next month, warning against postponing important decisions.
