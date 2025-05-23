Brazil urges negotiators to shift gears in Bonn, flags fossil fuels
Published 17:11 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 17:11 on May 23, 2025 / Ilana Cardial / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
In a third letter to global climate negotiators, published Friday, Brazilian COP30 President-Designate Andre Correa do Lago urged countries to shift gears when they meet in Bonn next month, warning against postponing important decisions.
